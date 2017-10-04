Cash stolen from home of Waddesdon pensioner after distraction burglary

Police have released an e-fit of a man as part of an investigation into a distraction burglary in Waddesdon last month.

At around 10am on Tuesday September 26, two men arrived at a property in Sharps Close and offered to complete some gardening work.

One of the offenders followed the victim, a 69-year-old woman, into her living room where she paid in cash.

She then escorted the offender out of the house.

Upon returning to the living room, the victim noticed that a quantity of cash had been stolen.

The first offender, pictured in the e-fit, is described as a white man of stocky build, around 5ft 6ins tall and approximately 50 years old, with dark brown hair, cut short on the sides, and balding on the top.

The man was wearing a dark short sleeved t-shirt with beige trousers and had a Scottish or Northumberland accent.

The second offender is described as a white man with black bushy hair, of average build and in his early to mid twenties.

He was wearing a dark coloured short sleeved tracksuit top and beige trousers and had a local accent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Haugh said: “If you recognise the man in the e-fit or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact our non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43170285460.

“Alternatively if you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”