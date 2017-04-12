Cash and passport stolen after burglars ransack Aylesbury home

Police are investigating after burglars ransacked an Aylesbury home before stealing £40 in cash and a passport.

At about 3pm on Monday April 10, burglars used a hammer and a cleaver to enter a property in Cromwell Avenue through a rear kitchen door.

They then carried out a search of the downstairs living room and all three bedrooms upstairs, before stealing the items.

Police say they may have left the scene in a grey estate car.

The first offender is described as an Asian man with a medium length beard, of a slim build and about 5ft 10ins.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and black clothes.

Police say the second offender is also an Asian man, but that there are no further details about his appearance available.

Investigating officer Det Con Bruce Wilson of Aylesbury CID said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information which they think could help our investigation into this incident to please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference ‘43170104247’.