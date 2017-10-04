Car stolen during spate of burglaries in Aylesbury on properties with UPVC doors

Police are reminding homeowners with UPVC doors on their property to be extra vigilant after a series of burglaries in Aylesbury.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday October 3) there were three linked residential burglaries in Lower Close and Rowland Way.

Thieves stole a grey Citroen DS3, plus handbags, laptops, cash and bank cards.

Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood police inspector James Davies said: “Burglaries often increase during the winter months, when burglars take advantage of the dark longer nights.

“All of the three homes on this occasion had UPVC doors, when the offenders gained entry.

“UPVC multi-point locking doors have a central lock that engages further bolts when the handle is turned.

“There is a misconception that if the handle is pulled up from the inside then the door is locked.

“Unfortunately this is not the case and the only way to safely secure the door is to double lock it.

“If anyone may have witnessed the burglaries or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170292490.”