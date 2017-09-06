Burglars steal TV from Aylesbury flat after kicking in front door

Police are appealing for information after a television was stolen from a flat in Aylesbury on Saturday September 2.

The theft happened in Devereux Place, off Bicester Road between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The occupant returned home to find that someone had kicked in the front door of their flat and stolen an LG TV from the lounge.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should call Gemma Howe via the 24 hour police enquiry centre number 101.