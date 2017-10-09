Burglars spate of robberies across Bucks comes to an end

Two men have been sentenced to more than four years for a series of burglaries across Buckinghamshire and Greater London.

Daniel Hunt, aged 28, from Briarswood Close, Stokenchurch and Jordan McDonald, aged 26, from White Lion Road, Amersham were sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (2/10).

Jordan McDonald

They were charged on 24 July for the offences which took place earlier that month. They both pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, one theft from a motor vehicle and asked for a further five burglary offences to be taken into consideration.

McDonald was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment for each of the offences (burglary/attempted burglary) to be served concurrently. No separate penalty was given for the theft from a motor vehicle. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Hunt was sentenced to four years and nine months and two weeks' imprisonment for each offence to be served concurrently. No separate penalty was given for the theft from a motor vehicle. He was also disqualified from driving 55 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

The offences are as follows:

* 4 July 2017 - They two men entered a house in Hughes Road, Hayes, via an upstairs window. They searched the main bedroom and took jewellery.

* 4 July 2017 - They entered a property in Barn Close, Farnham Common by forcing a conservatory window. They were disturbed by the occupants and fled.

* 10 July 2017 - They attempted to enter a property in Summer Drive, West Drayton via a conservatory.

* 11 July 2017- The two drove to a property on Wycombe Road, Prestwood on a motorbike, entered through rear patio door using rock to smash the glass. Jewellery and cash were stolen.

* 12 July 2017 - They broke into a property in Brayfield Lane, Chalfont St Giles. They entered by causing damage to ground floor window, and stole jewellery.

* 12 July 2017 - They entered a property in Burtons Way, Little Chalfont, by breaking a first floor window. They did not take anything.

* 13 July 2017 - They stole a numberplate from a motorbike parked in communal car park Chiltern View, Uxbridge.

Detective Constable Emma Calow, investigating officer, said: "Burglary is a very disturbing crime for victims. These two men broke into a series of homes over a few days with apparently little regard for the occupants and their property. I hope for those victims that these jail sentences mean they can begin to draw a line under these incidents."