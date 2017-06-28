Bucks Trading Standards issues fridge freezer warning after Grenfell Tower fire

Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards has issued advice after it was revealed that the source of the Grenfell Tower fire was a Hotpoint fridge freezer.

Following a Metropolitan Police statement that a Hotpoint FF175BP fridge freezer was the initial source of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, and the examination of the unit by technical experts, Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards are advising owners of Hotpoint fridge freezer model number FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (grey) to call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone 0800 316 3826 or visitwww.hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register their details for further updates.

At this stage they say there is no reason for consumers to switch off their fridge freezer pending further investigation. The government website on product recalls, which will be updated should further action on the product be necessary, can be found at www.gov.uk/productrecall.