Brandon Lavender acquitted of murdering his brother, Daniel Lavender

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been acquitted of his brother's manslaughter in Aylesbury.

Brandon Lavender, aged 18, of Brompton Close, Aylesbury, was acquitted of one count of murder and acquitted of an alternate charge of manslaughter by a jury at Reading Crown Court today (19/6) following a six day trial.

Police officers were called to a property in Brompton Close at about 10.50am on Monday 16 January this year to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, 26-year-old Daniel Lavender, was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Sadly, he died in hospital the following day.

A post mortem established the cause of death as complications from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Brandon Lavender was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on the day of the offence and was re-arrested on suspicion of murder the following day. On 18 January he was charged with one count of murder.

Investigating officer Det Insp Andy Shearwood, of Major Crime, said: "This is a tragic case where one member of the family has died and another member of the family has stood trial charged with murder.

"The family has been supported by family liaison officers since the incident.

"We respect the jury's decision and thank them for their hard work and deliberation during the trial."