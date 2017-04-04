Aylesbury woman's jail term extended for 'violently assaulting a male associate'

A woman from Aylesbury has been told she must spend another 28 days in prison for breaching her Anti-social Behaviour Injunction.

The woman, of Arundel Green, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Bedford County Court after breaching the terms of the order on 4 occasions between 19 February and 6 March 2017.

Judge Clarke heard evidence that she had caused damage to the Trust's flat where she lived by breaking the windows and her front door on three separate occasions. On another occasion, she violently assaulted a male associate, during a spate of disorderly incidents.

The custodial sentence passed down took into account the time the woman had already spent on remand following her arrest four weeks ago.

Michael Driscoll, of Vale of Aylesbury Housing, said:

'The safety and quality of life of our residents is always our priority, and we will make use of the powers available to us to ensure residents can live peacefully. Our approach in this case sends a strong message that the Trust is committed to tackling Anti Social Behaviour and that the consequences for perpetrators are severe, as highlighted by the custodial sentence passed down by the court.'

PC Andy Smith, ASB Officer for Thames Valley Police, said: 'This case is an example of the multi-agency approach between Thames Valley Police and Vale of Aylesbury Housing in our commitment to reducing anti-social behaviour. The courts take these matters very seriously and saw no option but to send this woman back to prison. I would like to thank local residents for their valuable support in this case while we continue to work tirelessly to reduce anti-social behaviour.'