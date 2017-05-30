Aylesbury woman arrested in connection with fatal crash on the A413 near Amersham

A woman from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on the A413 in Amersham on Friday night.

Shortly before 7.30pm officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A413 leading between the A355 Gore Hill and the A413 London Road East. A black Hyundai estate car and a black BMW motorcycle were involved.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer.

The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and is currently in police custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles travelling prior to the collision to call them on 101 quoting URN 1619 26/5.