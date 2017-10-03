Aylesbury window fitter fined after dumping waste in ‘lazy and selfish act’

A tradesman from Aylesbury has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 after dumping waste on an industrial unit in the town.

Nikki Ryan Hearn, 37, of Highbridge Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to offences relating to waste dumped at Bessemer Crescent on Rabans Lane in Aylesbury.

Wycombe Magistrates Court heard that on the evening of 8 January 2017 Hearn’s vehicle was filmed by a CCTV camera at industrial premises on Bessemer Crescent, depositing window frames and double glazed window units.

The company operating from the premises identified the van from its sign writing and alerted investigators.

Hearn admitted that he had deposited the waste and that it had come from his work as a window fitter.

In his defence, his representative told the court that his business had been very busy at that time and he had made the foolish decision to leave the waste at Bessemer Crescent where he used to work, thinking that it would be dealt with along with the company’s waste.

Magistrates fined Hearn £1,569, and ordered clean-up compensation and prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £1,011.25.

A victim surcharge of £156 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,736.25.

Aylesbury Vale district council cabinet member for environment Sir Beville Stanier said: “This was a lazy and selfish act which caused both inconvenience and expense to the company where the waste was deposited.

“The authorities in Buckinghamshire are willing to support local businesses by investigating and prosecuting cases like this where the evidence allows.

“It is not right that legitimate firms should be hampered by the criminal actions of others.”