Aylesbury police officer sacked for shouting and swearing at elderly motorist

A police officer based at Aylesbury police station has been sacked for misconduct.

Detective Constable Kerri Driver was dismissed without notice following a four day hearing at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Kidlington.

The officer was found to have breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour on two occasions in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

On November 19 2015, while off duty, Det Con Driver drove up behind a parked vehicle in Beanhill, Milton Keynes.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly member of the public, moved his vehicle to allow Det Con Driver to drive past him.

She then turned her vehicle around and drove back towards the elderly gentleman, stopping and shouting expletives at him.

She then parked her car a short distance away and continued to shout and gesticulate towards him as she exited her vehicle.

On November 30 2015, while off-duty in Buckingham Det Con Driver was involved in an incident in which she assaulted a female officer.