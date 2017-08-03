Aylesbury man given suspended sentence after using Facebook to try and incite 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity

A man from Aylesbury has been given a suspended prison sentence after inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jack Harry Martin, aged 18, of Camborne Avenue, Bedgrove, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and one count of possession of indecent images of a child.

Between Friday 11 March 2016 and Saturday 19 March 2016 Martin made contact with a 13-year-old girl on Facebook messenger and throughout the messaging expressed sexual interest in the girl and trying to incite her to engage in sexual activity.

On 15 March 2016, Martin also made an indecent image of a child, by using a tablet to take a photo of an image displayed on a mobile phone screen.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing on 27 June 2017.

Investigating officer Det Con Richard Bazeley said: “Martin denied the offences and lied in his police interview, claiming that the Facebook account used to speak to the victim was a false account, cloned from his genuine one.

“He was asked to provide the log in details for his genuine Facebook account to determine that his genuine account was different to the offending account but refused.

“Police enquiries proved quite clearly that the offending account was used by Martin.

“In a second interview this evidence was put to Martin and he still denied the offence.

“Martin wasted considerable police resources by not admitting what he did straight away and only admitted his guilt at court in the face of overwhelming evidence.

“His sexual harm prevention order prohibits him from having any contact with children under 16 unless he has the consent of a parent who knows of his conviction, is aimed to prevent him offending any further.

“This includes online contact and I’d encourage any child who has inappropriate sexual contact via the internet from an adult, to tell their parents and the police.

“This type of offending will not be tolerated and all offences of this nature will be thoroughly investigated.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to young people to think twice before sending intimate photographs to another person.

“Often Snapchat is used to do this and young people feel safe that they will be alerted if the receiver of the image takes a screen shot.

“This case demonstrates how a second device can be used to preserve the intimate image and the sender will not be alerted.”

For the count of inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, Martin was sentenced to two months’ in prison suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in a 60 Day Sexual Offenders Programme and 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years, to run concurrently.

Martin was required to pay costs of £800, and will be a registered sex offender for seven years and has a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

An iPad that contained the indecent image of a child was subject to a forfeiture and destruction order.