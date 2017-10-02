Aylesbury man disturbs armed burglars in his home as they steal war medals and other items

Police are hunting three teenagers who stole items including war medals from a home in Aylesbury last month.

At around 11pm on Friday September 22, the victim, a 51-year-old man, returned home to his property in Wendover Road and heard three teenage boys searching his bedroom.

One of the boys shouted a threat towards the victim before they all ran out of the house.

The offenders are white, aged around 16 years old, slim and were wearing dark tracksuits.

One was holding a knife at the time he ran out of the house.

During the incident war medals, gold cufflinks, clothing and chisels were stolen.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police are treating the incident as aggravated burglary and Det Con Thomas Booth said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation in relation to this aggravated burglary or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the offence.

“The items stolen were of sentimental value to their owner and we are now working to identify and locate the offenders.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170282056’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.