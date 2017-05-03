Search

Aylesbury man charged with burglaries

Police made arrests last week in connection with the controlling of prostitution in the area

An Aylesbury man has been charged over a series of shop burglaries.

Joshua Duncum, 20, of no fixed address in Aylesbury, has been charged with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and possession of a class B drug.

The charges relate to offences which took place in Leighton Buzzard between 18 April and 1 May.

Duncum appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and has been remanded into custody pending a further hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Enquiries into the burglary series remain ongoing.