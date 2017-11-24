Aylesbury man charged after trying to enter Wycombe Wanderers FC match with firework

A man from Aylesbury has been charged with offences under the Sporting Events Act after trying to enter Wycombe Wanderers ground with a firework.

Josh Walker, 20, of Lawson Way, was charged with one count of possession of a firework or smoke grenade when entering a sporting event, and one count of being drunk while trying to enter a sports ground.

The charge is in connection with an incident which occurred at Adams Park on Saturday November 18 ahead of the Chairboys match with Crawley, which they won 4-0.

Walker has been bailed to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on December 4.