Armed and dangerous Aylesbury local on the run from cops in Spain

It is being widely reported that an Aylesbury man who was given three life sentences has gone on the run in Spain.

Gareth Bryan Edwards, 25, was given three life sentences for crimes including robbey with violence and intimidation is being sought by police in Spain.

10 of Europe's most dangerous men were named this week in a crime-stopper style appeal today, to help catch wanted men from Europe and North Africa.

The list included drug lords, thieves and people convicted of sexual assault, to name but a few.

Detectives said they thought the fugitive from Aylesbury was hiding out in Spain.

'He is a very dangerous person, possibly armed and in possession of drugs,' said a spokesman for the Spanish National Police.

The top ten list also included:

- Francisco de Paula Martorell Chapel, of 61 years, a native of Barcelona.Sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014 for sexually assaulting his youngest daughter for years.

- Vincent Lamarca Sanchez, 53 years, born in Andalusia. He is from the town of madrid and involved in a criminal organization responsible for the introduction of thousands of kilos of cocaine from South America. He specialized in making the documentation to pass the customs formalities for containers where the drugs were hidden. He escaped in January 2016 taking advantage of permission to see his mother.

- Hayet Boughanmi Ep Abbas, also known as Hayet Kaubisch, 32 , born in Tunisia. He is accused of murdering a German who, accompanied by a Moroccan friend, stabbed 53 times to death. It could be in Catalonia and Andalusia and pretend to be of Moroccan origin.

-Rafael Nunez Cencerrado Ruben , 41, born in Valencia awith a height of 1.90 meters. He is a businessman linked to numerous commercial interests of Valencia, took advantage of this condition to control from his hometown one of the largest organizations introduction of cocaine in containers. Rafael was directly related to Colombian drug lords of the major cartels.