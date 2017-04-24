Appeal to find absconder from Springhill prison convicted of drugs offences

Police are appealing for information after a man convicted of drugs offences absconded from Springhill prison on Friday night.

James Delahoyde, 40. was last seen at the prison in Grendon Underwood at 8.15pm.

He is a white man, slim, about six foot, and has receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen police believe he was wearing dark trousers and a dark long sleeved top.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Simone Marples said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding James whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“If you see James or know where he is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference 65 (22/4).

“James has links to Slough but we would also ask residents in Buckinghamshire to be vigilant and please keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that you do not approach James, instead contact police as soon as possible.

“If you don’t want to speak to police directly you can always call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”