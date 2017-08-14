Appeal after jewellery snatched in Princes Risborough burglary

Have your say

Items including an ivory elephant charm and a Christian Dior watch have been taken in a Princes Risborough burglary.

The incident took place on Wednesday 2 August between 10.40am and 11.40am in New Road.

The offenders gained entry to the property through a rear ground floor window. The following items of jewellery were stolen:

* Christian Dior "malice" watch in the original box with paperwork

* Gold and diamond 1/2 eternity style ring with 12 diamonds in a slight 'V' crossover shape.

* Gold elephant and chain, 18 carat gold

* Mogen David (Star of David) 18 carat gold with an approximate weight of 35g and Italian style chain

* Bulgari Tubogas watch in white gold with diamonds and in the original box with paperwork

* Small ivory elephant charm

* Gold torque style necklace, 24 carat gold

* Gold wedding ring plain band

* Gold ring with sapphire and diamonds

* Gold Harp Charm

* Louis Vuitton Damier bowling style handbag

Between four and five men, believed to be Eastern European, were seen running away from the property towards the High Street. One of the men was carrying a hand bag.

Investigating officer Natasha Burns from High Wycombe Police Station said: "I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may lead to the recovery of these items."