A 44 year old women has been hit on the head with metal implement on her doorstep in Quarrendon , believed to be a spanner

Thames Valley Police is investigating an attempted GBH which occurred in Aylesbury.

The incident took place on Friday (26/5) at about 8pm in Belgrave Road.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, answered her door to two men, who assaulted her by hitting her with a metal implement, believed to be a spanner.

They then left the scene in an orange Peugeot 307 hatchback which had blacked out windows and black alloy wheels.

The victim sustained injuries to her head, as well as bruising to her shoulder and wrist.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The offenders are both Asian men and were wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer Det Con Luke Pratt, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This incident has left a woman requiring hospital treatment, and we are carrying out a full investigation.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”