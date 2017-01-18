538 arrests made over the Christmas period for drink driving

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary arrested a total of 538 people for drink and/or drug-driving during their Christmas campaign.

During the campaign, which ran from 1 December 2016 to 1 January 2017, in Thames Valley 316 arrests were made (325 the previous year), while in Hampshire the figure was 222 (215 last year).



This year saw an increase in the number of arrests (80) for drug-driving across both Force areas - a 63 per cent rise on the figure of 49 for last year's campaign.



Roads Policing Ch Inspector Henry Parsons said: "It's disappointing that we continue to find so many people drink-driving and drug-driving.

"The effects of it are so dangerous and it's not worth the risk - there is no excuse for it.



"These figures show that we remain committed to targeting those who cause death on our roads and make the roads less safe than they should be."



Reporting an impaired driver: Do you know someone who drinks over the limit or takes drugs and drives? Call police on 101 or, if it's an emergency, dial 999. If you don't want to speak to police or give your name, call Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111.



