18 year old Brandon Lavender charged with murder

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Aylesbury.

Police officers were called to a property in Brompton Close at about 10.50am on Monday (16/1) to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Sadly, the man died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning (17/1).

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The victim was formally identified today (18/1) as Daniel Lavender, aged 26, of Aylesbury.

A post mortem was carried out yesterday (17/1). The cause of death has been confirmed as complications from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Brandon Lavender, aged 18, of Brompton Close, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of murder. He is due to appear at court tomorrow (19/1).

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday (16/1) and re-arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (17/1).