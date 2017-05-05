Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Aylesbury.

The incident took place on Wednesday (3/5) at about 3.30pm by the zebra crossing at the junction of Windsor Road and King Edward Avenue.

A 12-year-old girl was walking along King Edward Avenue in the direction of Tring Road.

A car which was driving in the opposite direction slowed down as it approached her and the male driver then wound down his window and asked the girl her name.

He then told her to get into his car. The girl ran away and saw the vehicle drive past her in the direction of Wendover Road.

The driver is an Asian man, aged in his late twenties. He was wearing black sunglasses which had white lettering on the right arm, a blue polo shirt with lettering on the left breast and a silver watch on his right wrist.

He also had a pair of glasses tucked into the collar of his polo shirt.

He had dark brown hair which was long on top and shaved at the sides, and was gelled back, and had a long black pointed beard.

The man was driving a red five door hatchback car with damage beneath the petrol flap, and possibly some damage to the passenger wing mirror.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Cichon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the girl, and we are carrying out an investigation in order to locate this man, as well as conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

“There was no physical contact between the driver and the girl, and so we are keen to speak to him in order to establish why he approached her.”

“I am appealing for information from anyone who has any information or who witnessed this incident, to contact us on the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170127722', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.