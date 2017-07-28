12 and 13-year-old missing since yesterday from Buckingham

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help in tracing a girl and a boy who are missing from Buckingham and it's believed they may be together.

Lacey Wilson is missing, have you seen her?

Nathan Tunks, aged 13, was last seen at around 8am yesterday (27/7) in Buckingham.

Lacey Wilson, aged 12, was last seen at around midday yesterday (27/7) in Buckingham.

Nathan is white, 5ft 2ins, slim, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up jacket, black skinny jeans and Nike trainers.

Lacey is white, 5ft 5ins, slim, and was last seen wearing jeans and a black top.

Police Constable Martin Duckett, based at Aylesbury police station, said: "We are appealing for anyone who sees Nathan and Lacey, who may be together or potentially on their own, to contact police as we are particularly concerned about them due to their ages and the length of time they have been missing.

"I would ask anyone who sees them or who recognises a person matching either of their descriptions to contact police. Nathan and Lacey, if you see this appeal please contact police immediately so we can check you are safe and well."