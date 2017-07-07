Crazy Olympics fun in Hardwick raises funds for leprosy sufferers

Children and adult in Hardwick took on a Crazy Olympics course to raise money for a leprosy charity.

The event, organised by the Hardwick Sunday Club, featured high jump, long jump, diving, swimming, fishing, shot putt, javelin, discus, hurdles and ping pong.

As a result of fundraising, and help from Parrot Bros Butchers, Tesco store and Morrisons, we raised £500 for the Leprosy Mission to buy two wheelchairs for children, to enable them to get to school, and a dairy cow and calf for a family to enable them to sell the milk to make a living.