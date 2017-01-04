Cracking the code at computer workshops in Thame

More than fifty children attended two computer coding workshops at John Hampden School in Thame during the Christmas school holidays.

The workshops, run by FUZE Technologies Ltd based in Wootton Underwood, proved a great success with children aged between six and 14 taking part.

Children take part in a computer coding workshop at John Hampden School in Thame

The workshops use ‘real’ text-based coding with the end result that more students are keen to explore rather than ignore coding as a genuine career option.

John Hampden pupil Matty Stevens, who took part in the workshop said: “I did a little coding – I understood how to work the robot claw and all its functions and I loved it.”

Parent Elinor Martell said: “My son really loved this workshop despite initially being unsure about it.

“It was hard to tear him away at the end, and he’s still raving about how good it was.”

Jon Silvera from FUZE Technologies said: “The FUZE is in constant use in many schools around the UK and many other local schools have adopted the FUZE platform as their method of choice for teaching coding for the new computing curriculum.

“Ickford Primary and Wheatley Park for example utilise FUZE workstations with FUZE BASIC and have been very happy with the results.

“We are looking to run more FUZE workshops at John Hampden School in Thame during the February half-term.”