Councils explore unitary options

Three district councils are paying a top consultancy firm taxpayers’ money to explore the case for a money-saving unitary authority.

Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern, South Bucks and Wycombe District Councils have commissioned Deloitte, a leading firm of consultants, to undertake an open and independent review to find the best option for the future of local government to serve the population of Buckinghamshire.

Bucks County Council is also undertaking a review, after appealing to the authorities to work together. Bucks County Council review will be undertaken in house.

A spokesman for the three councils, said: “Our review has no pre-determined outcome and is looking at all possible options.

“It focuses on finding an option that will strengthen local decision making, improve local services, save taxpayers’ money and keep our customers at the centre of everything we do. We understand that Bucks County Council will be publishing a report shortly on council structures. We welcome this input into the wider debate on the future of the delivery of public services in Bucks.”

Aylesbury Vale has previously signalled a desire to break out on its own, and deliver services independently.