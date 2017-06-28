Council's money saving waste scheme in contention for national award

A county council scheme which saves money on postage and waste paper is in line for a national award.

The council says that introducing digital waste permits is set to save taxpayers £35,000 every year.

Buckinghamshire County Council phased out postal waste permits replacing them with digital permits in autumn 2016.

They say that this has alleviated the need to mail out 18,000 paper permits, which takes up to three days to arrive through residents’ letter boxes. It will also stop 79 days’ worth of calls to the council’s contact centre.

The council has now been shortlisted in the national Paperless Awards 2017, with the winner announced in July.

The digital permits were the first in the country to make innovative use of QR codes.

Residents now instantly receive their permit via email and can present it on their smart phone to waste site staff, who simply scan the QR code.

Bill Chapple OBE, Cabinet Member for Planning and Environment, said: "The digital permits are a triple win – saving money, saving paper and saving our residents’ time. I am pleased to say that we're on our way to eliminating the 54,000 days per a year residents used to spend waiting for their paper permits – and saving on paper makes good financial and environmental sense.”

Most people won’t require a permit, which is needed only if using a commercial vehicle, visiting on foot, disposing of asbestos or using a vehicle with a trailer larger than 1.2 x 0.9m.

https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/waste-and-recycling/waste-permit-scheme/apply-for-a-waste-permit/