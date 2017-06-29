Council's checks after Grenfell Tower blaze

Aylesbury Vale District Council has reviewed fire safety following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The only residential building that the authority owns is Griffin Place, which is used when people are waiting to be housed - the building is not clad in the same material as Grenfell Tower, and is under 18 metres in height.

Teresa Lane, AVDC Assistant Director, Commercial Property and Regeneration, said: "The Grenfell Tower fire was truly shocking and has quite rightly prompted fire safety reviews around the country. Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) only owns one residential building, Griffin Place, which is managed by the Bromford Housing Association on the council’s behalf. It is under 18 metres in height and is not clad in Aluminium Composite Material – the particular type of cladding under investigation.

"We are working with local registered providers of housing to identify any housing blocks that they own or manage in the district which contain cladding that might pose a fire risk. AVDC owns a number of commercial buildings which are considered to be of lower risk. All of these buildings undergo regular fire assessments to ensure their safety, but in the light of recent events we are reviewing this issue further."