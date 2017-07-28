Council hails improvements to Alfred Rose Memorial Park.

Footpaths have recently been replaced and entrances improved at the Aylesbury park.

The council says that ongoing improvements to Aylesbury’s Alfred Rose Memorial Park are making it 'an increasingly pleasant place for recreation, play, exercise and relaxation.'

The majority of footpaths have been replaced to make the park safer and more accessible for all users. Entrances have also been improved.

Aylesbury Vale District Council chiefs say they plan to put further enhancements in place, including: tree, shrub and hedge planting, a new play area, benches, bins and seating.

Chris Ashton, Parks Officer, said: “It’s great news that this major piece of work in the park has now been completed. Local residents can now enjoy a safer and more pleasant environment. It also demonstrates AVDC's commitment to maintaining and updating its parks and open spaces.”

Find out more about the Aylesbury’s parks and play areas at https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/parks-and-play-areas