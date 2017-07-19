Could your group benefit from pot of council cash?

Voluntary and community sector organisations, as well as parish and town councils are being invited to apply to Aylesbury Vale District Council for micro grants of up to £1,000 each to help fund local projects.

The funding is being made available through the New Homes Bonus (NHB) scheme and is aimed at smaller community projects within parishes, such as the refurbishment of village halls, buying new equipment or running costs.

The NHB was introduced by the Government in 2011 to ensure the economic benefits of housing growth are returned to the councils and communities where the growth has taken place.

Larger grants to parish and town councils have also been made and thanks to the scheme, residents in Haddenham are to receive £102,225 for a specially designed community path. The new improved 1km section of path will be ideal for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists. It will also provide a safe route for Stone and Dinton residents to Haddenham Medical Centre.

Cllr Neil Blake, Leader of the Council, said: “The Haddenham path is the latest in a long list of community projects that have benefitted from the NHB scheme. With the introduction of micro grants, smaller projects can now also benefit and we invite community groups to get in contact.”

The closing date for micro grant applications is the 15th of each month and the first round closes on Friday 15 September 2017. For further information about AVDC’s New Homes Bonus funding schemes and how to apply go to www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/new-homes-bonus-funding-scheme