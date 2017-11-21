Could you give these beautiful old cats a home?

Benny and Mo, two lovely senior cats are at the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Aylesbury, and have been looking for a home since August.

Benny aged 17 and Mo aged 18-years-old came in together under the charity’s Home for Life scheme which takes in much-loved pets when their owners have passed away.

Now these silver surfers are looking for a relaxed home together to spend their twilight years.

Sue James, cattery superviser at RSPCA Blackberry Farm said: “Both Benny and Mo were very sad at first as their owner has passed away. Thankfully their owner made sure they were on the Home for Life scheme so that they were always going to be safe and looked after.

“Benny is very loving and loves a fuss though not as much as Mo who can try and steal the limelight a bit. Mo absolutely loves being brushed and fussed. Benny has found all the changes since his owner passed away quite scary and is looking forward to a cosy house to relax in.

“In human years these friendly cats would be in their 80s but despite their senior years they are still very bright and agile. They’d like to be able to go outside but would prefer to be the only pets in the home.”

They could also live with families with teenagers or older children. They’d like a quiet home where they can take a little time to settle in and find their paws.

The Home for Life scheme offers peace of mind that your pet will be looked after when you die.

For more information or to apply for the scheme visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/care/homeforlife/howitworks