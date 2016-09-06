Controversial plans for 51 homes in Buckingham put residents ‘at risk’

A controversial planning application for a 51-home development has been slammed by Buckingham Town Council because it is littered with errors and puts residents ‘at risk’.

Taylor French, having revised original plans which were refused, wants to build three blocks of 11 flats, plus a further 18 semi-detached or terraced houses, off Tingewick Road.

The town council welcomes an application which offers an ‘attractive level of affordable housing’. But it was surprised to find many original errors remain ‘uncorrected’.

Councillors also have concerns about flooding and that the proposed entrance would mean there were then seven turnoffs in a 100m stretch.

A BTC spokesman said: “The councillors were very concerned that the site is in Flood Zones 2 and 3, and that about 10 of the houses would be at risk. In addition the very much larger area of the site which would be covered with buildings, parking lots and roads would cause flood waters to affect other residents to a greater degree than usual.

“Many errors noted from the previous application documents remained uncorrected despite having been pointed out at the time, and some documents were unnecessarily vague or actually incorrect, which members took as an indication of a lack of commitment to a well-presented proposal.”

The town council said there were flaws in the habitat and traffic surveys. The wildlife survey was carried out between September and March, which the council said fails to take into account species which have moved in since the Clarence Park riverbank clearance.

And the traffic plan suggests that only 25 per cent of the estimated 150 residents would be driving to school, work, or the shops.

Tim West, head of new business at Taylor French, said: “We are understandably disappointed that the town council still have a couple of areas of concern with this new application, especially as we feel that it will provide great benefit to the local residents of Buckingham.

“We will therefore be working with our team of consultants to answer the recent queries raised by the town council.”