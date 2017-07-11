Consultation opens on plans for new Aylesbury rail link

Aylesbury Vale residents are being encouraged to take part in a series of consultations across the area on plans for a rail link which will connect Aylesbury, Berryfields and Princes Risborough with Milton Keynes.

The scheme is part of the East West Rail scheme which will also include a station at Winslow.

This will enable direct journeys to Aylesbury, London, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Oxford.

The overall scheme will eventually connect Oxford and Cambridge, in a corridor which some experts say could become the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Network Rail is holding a consultation on the section between Bicester Village and Bedford, which includes the spur between Princes Risborough and Milton Keynes via Aylesbury.

The consultations started on June 30 and run through until August 11.

It includes public exhibitions in Winslow tomorrow (Wednesday) from 12noon to 8pm at the Public Hall in Elmsfields Gate and one in Waddesdon on Friday July 14 from 12noon to 8pm at the Village Hall on Baker Street.

There are further exhibitions at Charndon Community Centre in Steeple Claydon Road from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday July 20 and at Elm Church in Bell Street, Princes Risborough, on Friday July 21 from 12noon to 8pm.

Councillor Mark Shaw, chairman of the Joint Delivery Board for the Western Section and cabinet member for transport at Bucks County Council, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to go along to the public exhibitions and speak directly to the engineers, planners, environmental experts and property specialists involved in the scheme.

“Please make your voice heard.”