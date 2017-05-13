Concert to raise funds for Aylesbury Youth Concern counselling service

A concert is being held to raise funds for Aylesbury Youth Concern’s counselling service.

The event is being held following ‘Mental Health Awareness Week’ which runs until Sunday May 14.

The concert takes place from 7.30pm to 9.45pm on Friday May 19 at St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury.

‘The Romantic Tenor’ Neil Simon will be performing operatic tunes and there will be a raffle and refreshments during the interval, plus a photo booth.

Tickets are £12.50 and are available from www.youth-concern-concert.eventbrite.co.uk.