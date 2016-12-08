Community champions win recognition

Villagers in Haddenham have been presented with their Community Champions Awards in recognition of their commitment to helping others.

A meeting hosted in the library by the Village Society saw the nominations announced and prizes presented to three particularly deserving individuals, as assessed by a panel of judges from the three sponsoring organisations, which also included Haddenham.net and the Haddenham Garden Centre. The three winners were Brenda Spencer, 87, for her work in supporting the HADAC luncheon club, Richard Lay, for his work with the scouting movement and children’s groups, and Helen Lewis, for her role helping a cancer patient and fundraising for Cancer Research. Pictured are Roderick Floud, chairman of the Haddenham Village Society, and Kate Hawkins on behalf of Haddenham Garden Centre, with Richard Lay.

Helen Lewis receives her award from Roderick Floud, Chairman of the Haddenham Village Society, and Kate Hawkins on behalf of Haddenham Garden Centre.

Stuart Munro, Chairman of Haddenham & District Age Concern, spoke in support of Brenda to explain that even at 87 years of age she is still supporting the HADAC luncheon club - having done so for 16 years and cooking those lunches for the last 12 years! Brenda is finally retiring from her role at the end of this year, so it was very fitting that her superb contribution should be acknowledged at this time.

Richard Kendall, Chairman of the Scout & Guide Association, introduced Richard Lay to those who may not have met him, and explained the huge contribution he had made to the lives of hundreds of youngsters in Haddenham and the local area. Richard Lay ran the Haddenham Cub Pack for 15 years, and before that in Long Crendon for 10 years.

He has also been involved in many other children’s groups including ‘before & after’ school clubs in Haddenham. He has been a splendid role model, offering those in his care huge opportunities for fun and learning, while helping to establish excellent behavioural boundaries and a sense of fairness.

Carey Holah spoke with considerable love and emotion in support of Helen Lewis, explaining how she had personally supported Carey during her diagnosis of and treatment for breast cancer, providing lots of practical as well as emotional support. Helen then went on to raise over £20,000 for cancer research through sponsored walks and many other fundraising endeavours. A real friend and community champion if ever there was!

The three worthy winners each received a gift token to spend in Haddenham Garden Centre, and also a token for ‘Afternoon Tea for Two’ in the Gardeners’ Retreat cafe.

The nominations were:

John Wheeler > Unpaid Village Maintenance Man

Helen Lewis > Charity Fundraising

Chris Headlong > Support Work for the Elderly

Ken Perry > Voluntary work for the Museum & Abbeyfield

Brenda Spencer > Support Work for the Elderly

Richard Lay > Cub leadership and other work for youngsters

Graham Oliver > Support Work for the Elderly

Jeanne Watt > Running the Fish Scheme

Freda Dorrell > Charity Fundraising & Theatre Trips

Robyn Thorogood > Managing Snakemoor’s Maintenance

Mary Miller > Charity Fundraising

Lynne Colley > Youth Theatre

Rachel Bamford & Shelley Smith > Haddenham Playscheme

Andy Roff > Youth Football

The Whole Beer Festival Team! > Charity Fundraising & Raising Haddenham’s Profile