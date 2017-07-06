Commitment to PE bags Aylesbury school top award

Pupils and teachers from St Joseph's Catholic Infant School were celebrating today after bagging a top award.

The Aylesbury school has been awarded the Youth Sport Trust Silver Quality Mark for its commitment to physical education (PE) and school sport.

The Youth Sport Trust is a national charity that is building a brighter future for young people through the power of sport.

The Quality Mark is an online self-review tool which provides schools with a nationally recognised award for the quality of their PE and school sport. The tool supports schools to audit their PE provision and identify priorities for their development.

The award is in recognition of the school's participation in Change 4 Life Club, Change 4 Life Summer Passports, Delivering good/outstanding PE lessons, The FA’s Active Literacy Pilot scheme, Active Travel plans, Healthy Heroes, Wake Up Wednesday for children and parents, Year 2 Play Leaders training, Multi-skills Festivals, Healthy Week, Participation in Dance Festivals, Taster sessions in a variety of sports, Before and After school clubs, Active maths, literacy and phonic lessons targeted at specific pupils that support achievement and well-being.

Schools are awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold status, which reflects their efforts in using PE and school sport to raise achievement across the school. When a school is awarded the Gold Quality Mark, the Youth Sport Trust will visit the school and validate their self-review.

Headteacher Ann Taylor said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Silver Quality Mark from the Youth Sport Trust, which recognises our commitment to delivering the best possible sporting experiences for the young people at our school."