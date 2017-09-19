Comedy stars from Fringe head to town

Two stars of the comedy circuit who had sellout show at Edinburgh will be bringing their double bill to Thame.

Ahir Shah and Pierre Novelli will be on stage at The Players Theatre on Sunday, October 8, at 7.45pm.

Pierre Novelli

Ahir Shah will feature his show ‘Control’ which was nominated as Best Show in this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Ahir, a rising star on the comedy circuit, has a sharp brand of satirical stand-up featuring a blend of inquiry, political vigour but above all hilarious gags. Ahir’s show was a firm recommend by The Guardian at the Fringe who described it simply as ‘excellent’.

Also on the double-bill is Pierre Novelli with his sell-out Edinburgh show that garnered a five star review from the Edinburgh Festival Magazine. Nominated for Chortle best club comic in 2017 and 2016 Pierre has also recently featured in the BBC’s new comedy series ‘The Mash Report’.

The Sunday Times said that his act was ‘Wry, confident observational comedy - hilarious.’ And The Guardian said it was the ‘Dawn of a major talent’.

MC for the evening will be popular local comedian Andy Gleeks.

Tickets are £12 (or £10 if 4 or more tickets booked) and available from 01844 217228, Spear Travels or www.thameplayers.co.uk