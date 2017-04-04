Come and meet the alpacas at Abbots View Farm's Easter open day!

Abbots View Eco Farm will be opening their gates for an Easter Open day on Good Friday - with lots to see and do!

Jo Dell, co-owner of the farm said: "Abbotts View Farm is a small, family run, private Eco farm in Aston Abbotts, Buckinghamshire and we will be opening our gates for our Easter Open Day on Good Friday, April 14th from 11am until 4pm.

Come and meet some of the gang!

"There will be lots to do and see, including meeting and greeting our Alpacas, Rare Breed Sheep & Pigs (including piglets!), Pygmy Goats, Horses, Ducks, Rabbits & Guinea Pigs.

"We will be hosting an Easter Egg Treasure Hunt and Easter Crafts for the little ones, with a Tombola, Name the Alpaca and Guess the Weight of the Alpaca too.

"There will be also be a display of tractors and farm machinery. We will be BBQ'ing using our own rare breed burgers and sausages as well as a scrumptious selection of home made cakes in our cafe /shop. Entry is just £3 per adult & £2 per child (3-12) and free for animal sponsors.

For more information see their website www.abbottsviewalpacas.co.uk or find us on https://www.facebook.com/abbottsviewalpacas

