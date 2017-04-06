COLUMN: Easter is upon us - and there is lots to do to keep active

Easter is upon us and some of us are probably still wondering what to do with the children now that they have broken up from school. Not only is boredom and staying inside with little activity a concern, but inevitably the Easter bunny is going to bring them copious amounts of chocolate and sweets that rivals even Christmas!

Recent statistics show that 18.9% of children aged 4-5 and 28.7% aged 10-11 are overweight or obese. What is also worrying is that only 26% of boys and 16% of girls meet the recommended amount of daily exercise. That’s why Buckinghamshire County Council offers the Active Bucks scheme. Run by the Public Health team with a grant from central government, there are loads of fun activities going on throughout Aylesbury and the surrounding areas. We are keen to encourage people to go along and give one of the sessions a go. With activities such as football, dancing, badminton and much more available you’re bound to find something you – and your children - enjoy.

Active Bucks offers more than just traditional activities. Nerf games, shooting foam bullets at each other in games such as ‘capture the flag’, Mud Club, brushing up on survival skills like building shelters, making fires and cooking food in the wild, and even muggle quidditch, a non-flying version of the sport from Harry Potter, are just some of the more alternative and exciting activities available across the county through the Active Bucks programme. Now, if you’re anything like me you’ll probably be thinking “that sounds great, but how much is it going to cost?” Well, all of the Active Bucks sessions offer the first session for free with a lot of them costing just £2 after that! All you need to do is visit www.ActiveBucks.co.uk where you can easily find activities local to your area and download your first session free voucher.