Column - Council elections, community spirit and Henry Rollins!

Well election season is in full swing and by the time you read this you may have a new councillor, or have re-elected the exisiting one. However you voted, this newspaper will be on hand to make sure that those councillors do their jobs properly, and are fighting for people of Buckingham and Winslow at County Hall.

This week we featured a sad story on our front page, a beloved school teacher struck down with a condition which has left him confined to a wheelchair - and an appeal for help from his family who are eager to make much-needed but prohibitavely expensive alterations to his home.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

But do you know what - I just know that next week we will have a happy story to relate, a happy story about how amazing this community is and how that target was smashed, because that’s the kind of folks you all are.

This week I think the theme for me has defintely been confidence, because a crisis of confidence can definitely happen to all of us.

And as I write this there will certainly be some election candidates wondering if they really have what it takes, or whether they have done enough to secure your all important vote.

But I was reminded last night of a great quote from the wonderful Henry Rollins, one of my personal heroes (he was in Black Flag!) who said: “I never had any confidence, and I don’t have any confidence now.

“Just fear of failure, nightly dread, and this will to get on to the next thing - and that’s what helps me get on to the next thing.” I think that many of us feel like Henry Rollins at least some of the time, but no matter how we feel inside, we keep on keeping on, and that’s the most important and precious thing.

So I hope you all got out to vote, I hope the best ones won and I hope that no matter what - we all do a Henry Rollins and keep on keeping on. And if you have no idea who I’m taking about why not Google him, because he’s so great!

