College hosts drop-in sessions as enrolment gets underway

Aylesbury College opened its doors to new students as enrolment begins for the new academic year.

Each year the college enrols around 1,500 full-time students aged 16 to 18 on a variety of programmes and apprenticeships including business, creative arts, computing and health and social care. Throughout the full-time programmes students continue to develop their English and maths skills, digital skills and undertake work experience alongside their course, to ensure they are fully prepared for their future career.

Level 3 programmes offered are equivalent to 3 A-Levels, with many students going progressing to University or employment on completion of their studies.

The new term starts on Wednesday, September 7 and there are still places available if you’d like to join the college this year. You can attend a drop-in session, held at the college on various dates throughout September. Find details of upcoming sessions at www.aylesbury.ac.uk

To see the full range of courses offered, please visit the online prospectus: www.DestinationAC.co.uk