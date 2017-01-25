Club donation helps buy special chairs

Pupils and staff at Booker Park special school, in Aylesbury, were delighted to take delivery of five adapted chairs for use by youngsters who have a variety of special needs. The chairs were donated by the Aylesbury Vale District Camping and Caravanning Club who raised more than £500 to purchase the equipment.

The Zuma chairs are specially contoured, with a rocking feature that is proven to improve the ability to concentrate for the user.

The club chose to support the school as one of their members, Vikki O’Connell, has a daughter who attends Booker Park.

Members of the club visited the school to donate the chairs. Club treasurer Dave Jones said: “We are delighted to fundraise for the school. We spend a lot of time with Vikki’s daughter and we’re happy to do anything we can to support her and her school friends. It was a pleasure to attend the school, meet some of the students and see their delight at the donation.”

Jo Elliott, an occupational therapist at Booker Park was on hand to receive the donation. She said: “We were lucky enough to recently have two Zuma chairs on loan to us at Booker Park, to assess the benefits for the children. Some children with special needs find sitting very difficult. However whilst using the Zuma chairs they were able to do this for significantly longer periods of time, aiding better levels of attention and focus. Many of the children at Booker Park attend and learn better when able to move. We have found the Zuma chair provides regulating movement without being distracting.

“Thank you to Dave and everyone at the Aylesbury Vale District Camping and Caravanning club for this generous donation.”