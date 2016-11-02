Classic horror story on tour as The Woman in Black returns to Waterside

Having recently celebrated its 27th anniversary in the West End, The Woman in Black is back out on tour again and heads to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre later this month (November).

Robin Herford’s gripping, spine chilling production is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel tells the story of a retired lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

The borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

The production’s huge popularity has reached a global level, having toured to the United States, South America, Tokyo and Singapore.

In 2012, The Woman In Black was released as a major motion picture starring Daniel Radcliffe and it became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years.

The sequel to the film, The Woman In Black 2: Angel of Death, came out in 2014.

The touring cast features David Acton in the role of the retired solicitor Arthur Kipps, and Matthew Spencer as The Actor.

The show will call at the Waterside at 7.30pm from Tuesday, November 29 - Saturday, December 3, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are priced from £12, book online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call the box office 0844 871 7607.