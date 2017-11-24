Christmas fun at Aylesbury children’s holiday camp

Christmas holiday camps are taking place in Aylesbury for children aged between three and 12.

Run by Carla Lucas, the sessions take place on Thursday 21, Friday 22 and for the first time, Saturday 23 December.

Sessions take place at Buckingham Park Community Centre and run from 9.30am to 3pm, with the option to pick your child up at 1.30pm.

Prices start from £15 for a half day and £22 for a full day.

For more details and to book visit www.carlalucashc.co.uk