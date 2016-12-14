CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN: ‘How Youth Concern helped me to turn my life around’

One of the young people the charity has helped is Ben, He came to the charity homeless, having just been released from prison with only the clothes on his back.

He had been in care growing up and didn’t have any family support.

He had become involved in drugs as a way to try to cope with his problems.

But determined to stay out of trouble and make a fresh start, he was told Youth Concern might be able to help him.

He was supported for more than a year by Youth Concern’s staff and volunteers through Nightstop and in the drop-in centre, to beat his drug addiction, find suitable accommodation and a job.

He’s really proud to have stayed out of trouble and is now clean from drugs. Most importantly, Ben now feels he has a brighter future to look forward to.

Ben said: “People should support Youth Concern because they’re a brilliant charity. They help and support young people in real need. The staff are friendly and kind and they support you through everything.

“They helped me find accommodation which helped me fight my addiction. They fed me and gave me clothes, and when I got off the drugs I realised that I can make a better life for myself if I keep trying.”

If you would like to support the campaign, the charity would gratefully receive cheques made payable to ‘Youth Concern, Aylesbury’ or you can text YCAY01 plus £ and the amount you wish to donate to 70070, for example, text ‘YCAY01 £5’ to 70070.

Donations can also be made online, via its fundraising page at https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/youthconcernaylesbury

