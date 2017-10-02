Chiltern Railways cancel trains to Wembley on October 5, affecting England vs Slovenia travel

Chiltern Railways will not be stopping any trains at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening for fans travelling to the England v Slovenia football match because of the impact of a Tube strike.

A statement from Chiltern Rail read: "For safety reasons, we will not be stopping any trains at Wembley Stadium station on October 5 from 1600 until the end of service and it will not be possible for Chiltern Railways to provide a train service for those travelling to Wembley for the England v Slovenia football match.

"Trains are expected to be busier due to London Underground planned industrial action, and the large volumes of anticipated Wembley traffic in addition to this would be unsustainable from a safety perspective. This will also affect those who commute to/from Wembley Stadium station.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."