Chiltern Rail to offer free rail travel to all military personnel on remembrance Sunday

To commemorate Remembrance Sunday, Chiltern Railways will offer complimentary travel for military personnel in military uniform or carrying military identification across its entire route.

The operator will provide this benefit on Sunday 12th November to honour those lost in military service and to allow current and past personnel to pay their respects at the many events held on the day.

Customers that require assistance should contact customer relations on 03456 005 165 (selecting option 3 and then option 3 again) and book 24 hours ahead if possible.

Services will be held at the following Chiltern stations to remember railway staff lost in conflict:

London Marylebone - 10 November 2017 at 10:45

Birmingham Moor Street station - 13 November at 10:45

Leamington Spa station - 13 November at 14:00