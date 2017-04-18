Children enjoy Easter bonnet fun at Aylesbury play centre

The Easter bonnet competition was the holiday highlight for a group of kids who took part in the Easter playscheme at the Jonathan Page Play Centre in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury mayor Barbara Russel acted as the judge with the children making their bonnets during the morning session ahead of her visit.

The Easter bonnet competition at the Jonathan Page Play Centre as part of their Easter playscheme - pictured is mayor Barbara Russel with the top three bonnets

The bonnets were made in all forms, shapes and sizes and this didn’t make it easy for the mayor to choose a winner.

The celebrations continued well into the afternoon with an Easter disco and egg hunt.

The children made the most of the sunny days throughout the holidays enjoying the go-kart track, sand pits, climbing frames, football and other team games such as a bunny hop race, stuck in the mud and many more.

Children also made an egg wreath, Easter garland and Easter chicks, stained glass window eggs and decorated Easter biscuits.

The next playscheme at the Jonathan Page Play Centre in Meadowcroft runs during the May half term - from May 30 to June 2.

If your children are interested in joining in the Messy May Madness visit www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk/jppc to book a session or call 01296 336413.