Cheers! The Rose and Crown re-opens with a Jamaican twist

The popular Stone pub has reopened with lots of exciting new additions!

Chris Williams, chatting to the Bucks Herald explained why the pub has taken on a Jamaican theme.

He said: "The land lady and my wife, Carmel Williams is half Jamaican - and these dishes are family recipes from her roots in Crooked River, a peaceful village around 30 minutes from Montego Bay.

"Our current dishes include Jamaican Pattys, jerk chicken skewers to start; main courses are curry goat and Caribbean fried chicken.

"The meat is marinated for at least 24 hours to ensure the meat is infused with the flavour from all of the herbs and spices.

The pub is offering a unique set of craft ales, from Willy's Brew.

Chris said: "Willy,s Brew is our brewery. We are the only site in the UK who have the latest in brewing technology- the techno brewery! Currently on our taps are Giggle Stick, a light session ale, and Blonde Beauty, a year round golden ale.

"We are hugely excited to open the doors at The Rose & Crown- we cut our teeth at The Chandos Arms and are delighted to now have opportunity to provide the people of Stone and surrounding areas with a truly independent, family owned, family friendly pub.

"The Rose & Crown is back, after a complete refurbishment inside and out. Enjoy a pint of our own ale, with a home cooked meal, or a glass of fizz on our patio- the firepit will keep you nice and warm in any weather!

"We look forward to welcoming you to our new home."

Bookings are now being taken, please visit our website www.roseandcrownstone.co.uk or call us on 01296 749160!