Charity fun at Aylesbury’s Aqua Vale to raise cash for cancer and diabetes charities

Aqua Vale has hosted a month-long activity campaign during November to encourage people to raise money while keeping fit.

The drive, which was in partnership with sister site The Swan Pool in Buckingham, raised £840 in total throughout the month to be shared with the Anthony Nolan Trust, a charity which works to save the lives of people with blood disorders and blood cancer, and type 1 diabetes charity JDRF.

Jodie Morris of Everyone Active, which manages the centres, said: “It was great to see so many people from the local community here in Aylesbury getting active and getting involved.”

For more information on the Everyone Active centres visit www.everyonactive.com.